A state worker in Montana at least temporarily made the government’s payroll a little lighter after being triggered by a request by ICE:
Montana government worker quits rather than help ICE "hunt down & deport" immigrants https://t.co/FXqQlD9PEJ pic.twitter.com/xlGzSlAOKu
— The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2018
So, yeah, about that.
I put in my two weeks notice.
I work at Montana Department of Labor.
There were going to be ICE subpoenas for information that would end up being used to hunt down & deport undocumented workers. https://t.co/TqBBjPDmNa
— Jordon Dyrdahl-Roberts (@dyrbert) February 8, 2018
I just got off the phone with The Washington Post. Is this real life?
— Jordon Dyrdahl-Roberts (@dyrbert) February 8, 2018
— Jordon Dyrdahl-Roberts (@dyrbert) February 9, 2018
Yeah, seriously, fuck ICEhttps://t.co/QPfdHLtEHB
— Jordon Dyrdahl-Roberts (@dyrbert) February 8, 2018
That’s one way to quickly become an unpaid nonessential government non-employee.
1- undocumented immigrants, not immigrants
2- what did he think ICE stood for? (Hint: Immigration and Customs Enforcement) https://t.co/auhRc6qlC7
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 10, 2018
I still can't get past this- the name of the agency is literally the description of the job.
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 10, 2018
It's a good thing that this fool quit. At least he's honest. If he's not going to abide by the law, then he shouldn't be working for the government. https://t.co/5Eehjxb5hp
— Alley Gator (@blueblood_2) February 10, 2018
One less liberal on the government payroll. 👍 https://t.co/nulV6Y3p0M
— Jarrod Schooley (@TheBigBengal) February 10, 2018
However, a new #Resistance hero was made overnight:
Get ready for lefties to try and set him up for a 2020 run or maybe an MSNBC gig.