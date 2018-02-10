A state worker in Montana at least temporarily made the government’s payroll a little lighter after being triggered by a request by ICE:

Trending

That’s one way to quickly become an unpaid nonessential government non-employee.

However, a new #Resistance hero was made overnight:

Get ready for lefties to try and set him up for a 2020 run or maybe an MSNBC gig.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ICEillegal immigrationimmigration and customs enforcementResistance