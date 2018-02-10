A state worker in Montana at least temporarily made the government’s payroll a little lighter after being triggered by a request by ICE:

Montana government worker quits rather than help ICE "hunt down & deport" immigrants https://t.co/FXqQlD9PEJ pic.twitter.com/xlGzSlAOKu — The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2018

So, yeah, about that. I put in my two weeks notice. I work at Montana Department of Labor. There were going to be ICE subpoenas for information that would end up being used to hunt down & deport undocumented workers. https://t.co/TqBBjPDmNa — Jordon Dyrdahl-Roberts (@dyrbert) February 8, 2018

I just got off the phone with The Washington Post. Is this real life? — Jordon Dyrdahl-Roberts (@dyrbert) February 8, 2018

That’s one way to quickly become an unpaid nonessential government non-employee.

1- undocumented immigrants, not immigrants

2- what did he think ICE stood for? (Hint: Immigration and Customs Enforcement) https://t.co/auhRc6qlC7 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 10, 2018

I still can't get past this- the name of the agency is literally the description of the job. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 10, 2018

It's a good thing that this fool quit. At least he's honest. If he's not going to abide by the law, then he shouldn't be working for the government. https://t.co/5Eehjxb5hp — Alley Gator (@blueblood_2) February 10, 2018

One less liberal on the government payroll. 👍 https://t.co/nulV6Y3p0M — Jarrod Schooley (@TheBigBengal) February 10, 2018

However, a new #Resistance hero was made overnight:

Hopefully this starts a wave https://t.co/aPm70xo0Sy — veganiam (@veganiam) February 10, 2018

That's sticking by your guns and standing by your ethics. Much respect. https://t.co/btce5ZxLuq — Anti-Midas (@MacGruberGyver) February 10, 2018

More people need to put their own principles before an order from this administration! https://t.co/pUXYp0Fnno — PinkPrincess60 (@Princess60Pink) February 10, 2018

Thanks for the decency of that government worker! https://t.co/46r6Yb3PgP — Lenore (@LMLPog) February 10, 2018

Someone hire this excellent creature🙏 https://t.co/D8bSzozZLd — Charkie (@desertstargrl) February 10, 2018

Get ready for lefties to try and set him up for a 2020 run or maybe an MSNBC gig.