Former Attorney General Eric Holder has spoken up a bit more than usual during the controversy over the looming release of the FISA memo, and here’s one of Holder’s latest warnings against its release:

People must understand what is at stake by release of the bogus, contrived Nunes memo. It uses normally protected material and puts at risk our intell capabilities in order to derail a legitimate criminal investigation. This is unheard of- it is dangerous and it is irresponsible — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) January 31, 2018

Brit Hume put Holder’s tweet into perspective:

Holder, of course, has no way of knowing what the memo says, unless someone has leaked it. And what does that tell you about who is playing fast & loose with secrets? https://t.co/zEEsKFZyYt — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 2, 2018

OUCH. Oh, it’s ON!

With all do respect Brit he is playing Fast & Furious with secrets. https://t.co/K35S9oSavh — MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) February 2, 2018

OOF!

Par for the course for the most corrupt AG in US history. https://t.co/bUtZ9te8pq — Debra Heine (@NiceDeb) February 2, 2018

Brit, u hit the nail on the head. @EricHolder tweeting a vicious attack on a Republican about a memo Holder hasn’t read shows exactly how politicized Obama’s DOJ actually was under Holder. Also emphasizes importance of @DevinNunes exposing the massive corruption of Obama Admin. — Common Sense (@Paine_1776) February 2, 2018

Contempt of Congress for #FastAndFurious — rmack2x (@rmack2x) February 2, 2018

An absence of evidence never bothered Holder before.#ReleaseTheMemo — Howard Nugent🇺🇸 (@howienudet) February 2, 2018

Everyone is sure scared of what’s in that memo. I hope everyone gets to see it. — David Benjamin West (@CowboyDBWest) February 2, 2018

Sounds like Holder is very worried 🤔 — Mel Deba (@abeddeba) February 2, 2018

There’s a lot of that going around.

