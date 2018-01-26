President Trump arrived this week in Switzerland for the World Economic Summit, and The Daily Show was on it… sort of:
We've obtained EXCLUSIVE AUDIO of President Trump on Marine One arriving in Davos, Switzerland. #Davos2018 pic.twitter.com/3r6jaqMk7G
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 25, 2018
Suffice to say that particular attempt at Trump mockery is getting less than rave reviews:
im quitting my life to become a comedy writer because apparently i am funnier than everyone who was involved with this https://t.co/0ZaNArVndd
— peanut butter and honey (@bicuriousstoat) January 26, 2018
Trump impersonations are overdone to shit already. But this was especially awful https://t.co/4ptWcyvPGu
— Bromod (@_Bromod_) January 26, 2018
Someone was proud enough of this idea to write, record, pair to video and add subtitles, then tweet it out to over seven million followers.
— Andrew C (@ZackAndScreech) January 25, 2018
Hi can I offer some constructive criticism
This sucks
— 🏴Ri҉̸͘l̸͞e̴y,̀́Buŗ͟͠i̵̴̕e̡͝d ̴I͡͝ņ͟͢ ͠Ş͜now🏴 (@played_straight) January 25, 2018
Who fired all the writers on your staff? https://t.co/poNVnjItVp
— BlueBoglin (@BlueBoglin) January 26, 2018
hahaha remember when people brought up all those old noah tweets when he got this job and everyone was like, now come on, that was a long time ago…guess what, he's still not very funny.
— B (@balvertos) January 25, 2018
Hey, this show should be cancelled
— Tom Harrison (@TomHarrison19) January 25, 2018
if this is what made the final cut i don't even wanna know what other ideas they had https://t.co/DqFOXgAA01
— darryl but glow again ✨ (@Darryliciouss94) January 26, 2018
Love this show but this… Really, like come on what the hell was this
— Iamsaul (@SaulG30r) January 25, 2018
this is awful
— Dave Jeff (@jaubert_moniker) January 25, 2018
Ouch, how the mighty have fallen. Cancel TDS.https://t.co/QqJoqzu8Zo
— Henroid (@HenroidT) January 26, 2018
Well, there it is.