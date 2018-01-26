Chuck Schumer’s still trying to do some serious CYA after ticking off many in his own party for agreeing to a temporary funding bill to end the brief government shutdown:

As we have been urging him to do for months, the President has finally put pen to paper to show us where he stands on immigration. Unfortunately, this plan flies in the face of what most Americans believe. 1/2 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2018

While @realDonaldTrump finally acknowledged that the Dreamers should be allowed to stay here and become citizens, he uses them as a tool to tear apart our legal immigration system and adopt the wish list that anti-immigration hardliners have advocated for for years. 2/2 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2018

Sarah Sanders fired back with a big time reality check for the New York senator:

Actually @SenSchumer America's legal immigration system has been torn apart for decades by Washington politicians like yourself who prefer open borders & sanctuary cities over law & order and popular, common sense reforms https://t.co/dNBEn31BoK — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 26, 2018

OUCH! Schumer’s going to have a bump on his head because of that tweet.

You tell Chucky, dear Sarah. A little truth bomb goes a very long way. https://t.co/NR3wZ1AA4W — Dr. McCoy (@copdoc1) January 26, 2018

