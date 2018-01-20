During all the government shutdown debate, Democrats including Chuck Schumer have used Donald Trump past words against him. However, when a GOP congressman returned the favor involving Sen. Chuck Schumer’s previous statements about government shutdowns, things changed, and suddenly direct quotes were off limits:

Democrats objected to this poster used by @RepByrne featuring an old quote from @SenSchumer during the last shutdown. So now the House is voting on whether it abides by chamber rules. (Really.) pic.twitter.com/VPWDD03muY — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) January 20, 2018

The House voted that Byrne's poster was in order. Byrne is now trying to resume his speech. But Democrats keep booing him. — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) January 20, 2018

THIS is the poster that @HouseDemocrats tried to prevent me from displaying on the House floor earlier today. They do not want the American people to know the facts about the #SchumerShutdown. RT this to make sure their hypocrisy gets out. pic.twitter.com/QMmPXALn9u — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 21, 2018

Well, maybe quoting Schumer SHOULD be objectionable:

Yeah how dare you quote us in our own words — Peter Ingemi (@DaTechGuyblog) January 20, 2018

The horror!

The Democrats are claiming quoting Chuck Schumer on the floor violates the rules of decorum in the House. That's….an interesting stance. https://t.co/eVrvhIXgkd — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 20, 2018

This is amazing theater. https://t.co/Nz9Fi5yrNZ — мιĸe drop (@strawberrycough) January 20, 2018

This makes perfect sense, because I object to a lot of the things that @SenSchumer says on the floor of the Senate. https://t.co/7Fyposk7M3 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 20, 2018

But Schumer can use a poster with a Trump quote? https://t.co/Gl4cHtG3vc — Dagny Delinquent (@DagnyDelinquent) January 20, 2018

I agree, quoting Schumer should be outlawed. — jane bardoe (@justjudee) January 21, 2018

There’s a whole lot of “you can’t make this crap up” going on these days.