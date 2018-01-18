Between their support for DACA and the cheerleading on the Left for sanctuary cities, it’s easy to forget how some Democrats’ once had very different rhetoric about illegal immigration. Sharyl Attkisson has a self-awareness reminder for some Democrats:

Speaking of evolving views… weren't Harry Reid, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Barack Obama in favor of getting tough on illegal immigration before they evolved? Not always bad to evolve on either side. Who among us doesn't? — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) January 18, 2018

Hillary Clinton is among those flip-floppy Dems, having said in 2003 that she was “adamantly against illegal immigrants.”

Democrats still cannot believe @HillaryClinton lost. They have resorted to page 63 of the playbook… racism. So, anybody that disagrees with them is by default a racist. Just as HRC had nothing but hate for the American people. — Deplorable John (@jsl102551) January 18, 2018