With the Republican & Democrat debate over DACA leaving a government shutdown looming, Sen. Chuck Schumer decided it was another good time to stay as far as possible away from self-awareness:

Ha! Project much, Chuck?

Schumer is now apparently pretending not to remember much of anything that took place before January 20th, 2017:

Maybe some self-awareness for Democrats like Schumer could be somehow included in the next funding bill.

