With the Republican & Democrat debate over DACA leaving a government shutdown looming, Sen. Chuck Schumer decided it was another good time to stay as far as possible away from self-awareness:

Schumer, immediately following McConnell on the floor: “What leads to problems in this place, what leads to a government shutdown? One side deciding everything and then saying the other side must go along.” — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 17, 2018

Ha! Project much, Chuck?

“Elections have consequences.” “I won.” “We don’t mind the Republicans joining us. They can come for the ride, but they gotta sit in back.” — Dave (@Conn52J) January 17, 2018

Schumer is now apparently pretending not to remember much of anything that took place before January 20th, 2017:

Agreed. Obamacare comes to mind. — Just Dave (@CountDownDave) January 17, 2018

Obama to Republicans: Win some elections. — Just Dave (@CountDownDave) January 17, 2018

Is he talking about Obamacare? — Susie Davis (@szqdavis) January 17, 2018

Isn't that what Obama did though? Told the R's that they had to go along. #Hypocrites #GreatAwakening #WednesdayWisdom — Melissa (@MelissaMelimac) January 17, 2018

So let me get this straight @chuckschumer: you're admitting that you and @TheDemocrats caused the government shutdown you blamed Ted Cruz for? OK. https://t.co/NCMAvHPIfW — Proud Texan (@BecomeATexan) January 17, 2018

Hey, Chuck, does the name Harry Reid ring a bell?” — SMOD C137 (@PaulWDrake) January 17, 2018

Maybe some self-awareness for Democrats like Schumer could be somehow included in the next funding bill.