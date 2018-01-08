Oprah Winfrey brought the house down among the celeb elite at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and her message was compared to Hillary Clinton:

Former Clinton campaign staffer Jennifer Palmieri tried to explain the difference:

That, or too many voters thought Hillary was a lying, unlikable hypocrite:

Self-awareness level: ZERO:

Notice though how everybody else was blamed for election over-confidence except Team Hillary.

