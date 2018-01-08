Oprah Winfrey brought the house down among the celeb elite at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and her message was compared to Hillary Clinton:

Analysis: At Golden Globes, Oprah delivered the kind of inspirational and aspirational message that Hillary Clinton had trouble hammering home in 2016 presidential election. https://t.co/PLOlv0VnSm — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2018

Former Clinton campaign staffer Jennifer Palmieri tried to explain the difference:

Friends – that’s because you didn’t believed Trump could win, so HRC’s aspirational contrasting message didn’t hit quite the way Oprah’s did. Oprah offered a path away from dark message we hear from the actual sitting POTUS. You all thot HRC was just scaring everyone. https://t.co/8BkcSWJyJc — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) January 8, 2018

That, or too many voters thought Hillary was a lying, unlikable hypocrite:

HRC couldn't deliver it b/c she wouldn't address charges of corruption & it smacked of elitism – it did not ring true to many from her – right or wrong. She/Foundation raked in millions – looked terrible even if it wasn't. & She could not say "me too" because she defended Bill. — Tom Bunzel (@tombunzel) January 8, 2018

Self-awareness level: ZERO:

who is she kidding she never thought HRC would lose, they thought they had it in the bag, — WIU85 (@wiupopeye85) January 8, 2018

Notice though how everybody else was blamed for election over-confidence except Team Hillary.