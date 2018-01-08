Some Democrats have been critical of President Trump for not yet visiting the state of California since his inauguration, and one of them is running to unseat Republican Rep. Darrell Issa:

Trump’s War on California must be stopped, and the best way is to reject all CA GOP House members up for election. There’s a reason Trump is the first sitting president since Eisenhower not to visit CA in his first year — Californians can’t stand him. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) January 8, 2018

Dems can rest easy because the president is reportedly finally going to The Golden State. However, the reason probably won’t make Dems any happier:

President Trump plans to make the cross-country trip to visit border wall prototypes in San Diego, after he delivers his first official State of the Union address to Congress on Jan. 30 https://t.co/XdPmSGo3bs pic.twitter.com/iPQmb9J1kD — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2018

His first visit to CA as prez! https://t.co/5UikT6bTcM — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 8, 2018

Ha!

Trump's first visit to California will be to look at border wall prototypes. Impeccable trolling. https://t.co/4OOcxH82It — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) January 8, 2018

Trump's first visit to California as President will be to inspect border wall prototypes. Troll level = 1000 https://t.co/iwYw1JcW4l — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 8, 2018

California progressives will not be happy about that, but they wouldn’t like Trump’s visit no matter what the reason.

***

