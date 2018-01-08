Some Democrats have been critical of President Trump for not yet visiting the state of California since his inauguration, and one of them is running to unseat Republican Rep. Darrell Issa:

Dems can rest easy because the president is reportedly finally going to The Golden State. However, the reason probably won’t make Dems any happier:

California progressives will not be happy about that, but they wouldn’t like Trump’s visit no matter what the reason.

