New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly considering challenging the constitutionality of the GOP tax bill in court:

Andrew Cuomo is waging an all-out assault on the GOP tax bill https://t.co/wbK2sLEqfp pic.twitter.com/OKGgz2uLgS — Business Insider (@businessinsider) December 28, 2017

Cuomo confirmed the report:

You’re damn right I am. https://t.co/DrwuhREu84 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 28, 2017

Cuomo especially doesn’t like one thing in particular:

Cuomo is specifically targeting a change to the so-called SALT deduction, which currently allows high-income taxpayers in states like New York and California who itemize their deductions to benefit from an unlimited deduction on state and local taxes. Under the new Republican law, that SALT deduction is now capped at $10,000.

It’s hard not to notice Cuomo’s accidental admission:

Good luck with that, Gov. Cuomo!