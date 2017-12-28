The President of the Ploughshares Fund, which is “a public grant-making foundation focused on nuclear weapons policy and conflict resolution,” has named a new greatest global threat:

For the first time in 35 years of analysis, I must list the United States as the greatest nuclear threat in the world. https://t.co/lyhfXb2CfP — Joe Cirincione (@Cirincione) December 28, 2017

Is that so?

Did Ben Rhodes tell you to Tweet this? — Robert Michaels (@standfree4ever) December 28, 2017

That wouldn’t be surprising in the least.

The President of Ploughshares, the group that campaigned relentlessly for the Iran Deal and one of the organizations Ben Rhodes mentioned coordinating with in the infamous “echo chamber” article. 👇 https://t.co/0VZAPSaQvw — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 28, 2017

Cirincione and the Ploughshares Fund worked overtime to baptize the Obama Iran nuclear deal, so I would take this assessment with a grain of salt. https://t.co/AdIImsbhjQ https://t.co/8dvCd9rmIl — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 28, 2017

Cirincione (a Ben Rhodes confidant) was one of the chief organizers for the campaign to give Iran a nuclear weapon. Finally, the last piece of the mask is off. Joe and his ilk believe that the U.S. is a force for evil, and needs to be disarmed. https://t.co/XWG6JTqcBf — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 28, 2017

With the Iran Deal among the accomplishments, that resume is even more impressive. *Eye roll*

Guy who ran funding hub for Obama echo chamber: "For first time in 35 yrs I must list US as greatest nuclear threat" Unstated: for first 32 of those yrs one took these clowns seriously. Then Team Obama minted them as "experts" so their know-nothing 27 yo "reporters" could quote pic.twitter.com/Zgko6cefuL — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 28, 2017

This is so laughably stupid but it will rocket around the twittersphere. NUKE EXPERT SAYS TRUMP BIGGER THREAT THAN NORTH KOREA—> 👀👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/Ju2CvedKw5 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) December 28, 2017

For the 35th time in 35 years, you prove yourself a pompous putz. https://t.co/YTcc4jHkeY — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 28, 2017

Just wow.