A movie titled “Chappaquiddick” will be released in the spring, and judging from the trailer for the film, a kid gloves approach might not be taken when it comes to the Democrat so many liberals have held dear:
Dang, this Chappaquiddick trailer is not friendly to Ted Kennedy. https://t.co/8D93Uxs9ZW
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 20, 2017
Oh, believe me: neither is the movie.
— Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) December 20, 2017
That last line in the trailer… wow:
"Moses had a temper…"
"Moses had a temper but he never left a girl at the bottom of the Red Sea."
IT'S LIT https://t.co/WQP9dPXZd5
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 20, 2017
Ouch!
Alabama was too decent to elect a Republican who used to perv after teenage girls. But Massachusetts repeatedly re-elected Ted Kennedy, despite his vile cowardice & deceit at Chappaquiddick. This film should open some eyes about the "Lion of the Senate." https://t.co/ew3l4Ilk55
— Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) December 20, 2017
However, People Magazine’s headline framed things this way:
Watch Ted Kennedy's Life Get Derailed in Exclusive Chappaquiddick Trailer https://t.co/N0WmJRtsbl
— People (@people) December 20, 2017
WHOSE life got derailed?
Right.
Ted Kennedy was the victim of Chappaquiddick. pic.twitter.com/CFrNtpgaEQ
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 20, 2017
In which People magazine identifies the real victim of Chappaquiddick pic.twitter.com/Z1wupDZHQP
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 20, 2017
There’s a “spin” for everything.
@Olivianuzzi Well *OF COURSE* they'd frame the story of Chappaquiddick this way…..https://t.co/VgYXodXbpU
— Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) December 20, 2017
Mary Jo Kopechne couldn't be reached for comment. https://t.co/4fL6CmYY0f
— Michael Rathbone (@MikeRathbone86) December 20, 2017