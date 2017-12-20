A movie titled “Chappaquiddick” will be released in the spring, and judging from the trailer for the film, a kid gloves approach might not be taken when it comes to the Democrat so many liberals have held dear:

That last line in the trailer… wow:

Ouch!

However, People Magazine’s headline framed things this way:

WHOSE life got derailed?

There’s a “spin” for everything.

