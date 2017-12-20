A movie titled “Chappaquiddick” will be released in the spring, and judging from the trailer for the film, a kid gloves approach might not be taken when it comes to the Democrat so many liberals have held dear:

Dang, this Chappaquiddick trailer is not friendly to Ted Kennedy. https://t.co/8D93Uxs9ZW — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 20, 2017

Oh, believe me: neither is the movie. — Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) December 20, 2017

That last line in the trailer… wow:

"Moses had a temper…" "Moses had a temper but he never left a girl at the bottom of the Red Sea." IT'S LIT https://t.co/WQP9dPXZd5 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 20, 2017

Ouch!

Alabama was too decent to elect a Republican who used to perv after teenage girls. But Massachusetts repeatedly re-elected Ted Kennedy, despite his vile cowardice & deceit at Chappaquiddick. This film should open some eyes about the "Lion of the Senate." https://t.co/ew3l4Ilk55 — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) December 20, 2017

However, People Magazine’s headline framed things this way:

Watch Ted Kennedy's Life Get Derailed in Exclusive Chappaquiddick Trailer https://t.co/N0WmJRtsbl — People (@people) December 20, 2017

WHOSE life got derailed?

Right.

Ted Kennedy was the victim of Chappaquiddick. pic.twitter.com/CFrNtpgaEQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 20, 2017

In which People magazine identifies the real victim of Chappaquiddick pic.twitter.com/Z1wupDZHQP — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 20, 2017

There’s a “spin” for everything.

@Olivianuzzi Well *OF COURSE* they'd frame the story of Chappaquiddick this way…..https://t.co/VgYXodXbpU — Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) December 20, 2017