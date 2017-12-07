The IOC made this announcement recently concerning Russia and the upcoming Winter Games in South Korea:

South Korean Olympic organizers have expressed shock after Russia was banned from taking part in the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Games. The absence of one of the world’s major winter sports powers from the competition adds another stress for the hosts, who are already dealing with lackluster ticket sales in the shadow of the ongoing North Korea crisis.

Meanwhile, as would be expected, the U.S. is assessing the security situation as the Games near. Naomi Wolf believes not only that the U.S. will not send athletes, but that it won’t be due to North Korea threats:

Of all the news I've read this scares me most. Obviously we are not not going to Olympics b/c of 'North Korea threat." We are not going because Russia is not going. If you understand chess of geopolitics, this means our executive is wholly owned by Russia. https://t.co/jPCF23g7cc — Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) December 7, 2017

First off, as of now the U.S. participation in the Games in South Korea is on:

UPDATE: The U.S. looks forward to participating in the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The protection of Americans is our top priority and we are engaged with the South Koreans and other partner nations to secure the venues. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 7, 2017

Well that’s awkward. But any opportunity to push the “but Russia” angle is obviously always welcome.

