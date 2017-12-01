The FBI handed over to Judicial Watch many more documents yesterday regarding the Bill Clinton/Loretta Lynch airport tarmac meeting prior to the 2016 election.

Judicial Watch discovered the unreleased documents that the government was in no hurry to make public. Here are some details:

Gee, that seems like a lot of spinning on the part of the FBI considering what Clinton and Lynch said they talked about:

Apparently there was way more than that discussed and people are going above and beyond to try and keep it from being public.

The documents that Judicial Watch wrested from the FBI can be accessed here.

