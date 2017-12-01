The FBI handed over to Judicial Watch many more documents yesterday regarding the Bill Clinton/Loretta Lynch airport tarmac meeting prior to the 2016 election.

.@JudicialWatch Releases 29 Pages of FBI Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Previously Withheld https://t.co/f5x1kdw0LG https://t.co/QgC3qFlzXC — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 1, 2017

Judicial Watch discovered the unreleased documents that the government was in no hurry to make public. Here are some details:

BREAKING: Judicial Watch just released 29 pages of FBI docs related to the infamous Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting that were previously withheld. The docs show FBI officials were more concerned about leaks than they were about the meeting itself. (1/6)https://t.co/3lCLr4hNCB — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) December 1, 2017

The new FBI documents show that FBI officials were concerned about a leak that Bill Clinton delayed his aircraft from taking off in order to “maneuver” a meeting with Attorney General Loretta Lynch. (2/6)https://t.co/3lCLr4hNCB — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) December 1, 2017

The FBI originally informed Watch they could not locate ***any*** records related to the tarmac meeting. It is stunning that the FBI ‘found’ these Clinton-Lynch tarmac records only after we caught the agency red-handed hiding them in another lawsuit. (3/6)https://t.co/3lCLr4hNCB — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) December 1, 2017

Judicial Watch President @TomFitton: “These new FBI documents show the FBI was more concerned about a whistleblower who told the truth about the infamous Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting than about the scandalous meeting itself.” (4/6)https://t.co/3lCLr4hNCB — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) December 1, 2017

Judicial Watch President @TomFitton: “The documents show the FBI worked to make sure no more details of the Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting would be revealed to the American people.” (5/6)https://t.co/3lCLr4hNCB — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) December 1, 2017

The new Clinton-Lynch docs – showing the FBI more concerned about containing leaks than about the scandalous tarmac meeting – confirm the urgent need to reopen the Clinton email scandal & criminally investigate the Obama FBI/DOJ’s sham investigation. (6/6)https://t.co/3lCLr4hNCB — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) December 1, 2017

Gee, that seems like a lot of spinning on the part of the FBI considering what Clinton and Lynch said they talked about:

29 pages of FBI docs on a conversation about grand kids and golf. https://t.co/ZLi7du9w1D — Kevin Lane CD (@TheWordBowl) December 1, 2017

Apparently there was way more than that discussed and people are going above and beyond to try and keep it from being public.

FBI official on Lynch's detail suggested instituting non-disclosure agreements over tarmac meetings.

(Boy – they sure love their secrecy) https://t.co/YPsOdBgWaY — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) December 1, 2017

The FBI was more concerned about leaks than the actual content? Shocking! NOT https://t.co/qumHxykmej — Ronnie Mercer (@Boanerges117) December 1, 2017

“The documents show the FBI worked to make sure no more details of the meeting would be revealed to the American people. No wonder the FBI didn’t turn these documents over until Judicial Watch caught the agency red-handed hiding them." Sickening. — dennis_peter (@dennis_peter_58) December 1, 2017

The assholes at the @FBI wanted to punish a Phoenix PD SWAT member. What a bunch of shit. https://t.co/A0GrC8v5Sr — Hillary's Blood Clot (@RightNutDouche) December 1, 2017

How much more OBVIOUS Can It Get😠 — Michael Burge (@MkAmrcaGrt) December 1, 2017

The documents that Judicial Watch wrested from the FBI can be accessed here.

