Need a break from Michael Flynn news? An opportunity has been spotted:

This is the funniest thread I’ve read all year. 😂🤣 https://t.co/U9v4jYZjI4 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 1, 2017

Great thread if you're looking for someone to point and laugh at today. https://t.co/iCmdJkVeCC — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 1, 2017

It all started with this from @StillGray:

Every time someone tries to argue that communism is a viable economic system. pic.twitter.com/Ny1fooRuys — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 29, 2017

Challenge accepted!

communism is a viable economic system https://t.co/3RGJNf4AHG — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 30, 2017

Really? Do tell…

lol Ian RT'd this and my mentions are filled with triggered nazis — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 30, 2017

I wonder how many of the people who instinctively & angrily defend capitalism to random strangers online have 5 figure college or medical debt — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 30, 2017

*angrily creating anti-communist meme to own a lefty online* "I will never in my life be able to afford a home" — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 30, 2017

what you say: "Name a time that communism has worked" what I hear: "It's good that 8 inbred morons own the majority of the world's wealth" — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 30, 2017

Oh yeah? But what about [insert country whose move towards socialist independence was ruthlessly stamped out by US imperialism here] — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 30, 2017

I'm confident Ian's pathetic attempt to ratio me will—like capitalism—ultimately fail — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) December 1, 2017

Not surprisingly, everybody was not in agreement:

Put down the hammer and sickle, comrade https://t.co/wFKwd7nudA — ☩ Führer King J ☩ (@svphvclvs) December 1, 2017

That’s never been proven in real life, cupcake. https://t.co/wcBe1Frqc0 — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) December 1, 2017

It's not. Communists have killed 100 million people – and counting – trying to prove that it is. https://t.co/hHRNOpDrkQ — MarkC 🥓🥓 (@mcasil2016) December 1, 2017

Just one starving village away from utopia. https://t.co/cG3feTjbL3 — SquatSquatch 🇺🇸 🥓🌭🍺 (@squat_squatch) December 1, 2017

Sorry comrade I like having food — Northbound (@n0rthb0und) December 1, 2017

Narrator: Communism was never a viable economic system. https://t.co/N9omsrLD2H — DeeSensitized (@ihate_everyone2) December 1, 2017

Lmaooo tweeted from a smartphone while sitting on a Starbucks https://t.co/YrbpZOdT57 — JeffreyJeterSZN (@Alucard_R89) December 1, 2017

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Joel (@Jamisen) December 1, 2017

We needed that laugh.