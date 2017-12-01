Need a break from Michael Flynn news? An opportunity has been spotted:
This is the funniest thread I’ve read all year. 😂🤣 https://t.co/U9v4jYZjI4
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 1, 2017
Great thread if you're looking for someone to point and laugh at today. https://t.co/iCmdJkVeCC
— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 1, 2017
It all started with this from @StillGray:
Every time someone tries to argue that communism is a viable economic system. pic.twitter.com/Ny1fooRuys
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 29, 2017
Challenge accepted!
communism is a viable economic system https://t.co/3RGJNf4AHG
— Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 30, 2017
Really? Do tell…
lol Ian RT'd this and my mentions are filled with triggered nazis
— Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 30, 2017
I wonder how many of the people who instinctively & angrily defend capitalism to random strangers online have 5 figure college or medical debt
— Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 30, 2017
*angrily creating anti-communist meme to own a lefty online* "I will never in my life be able to afford a home"
— Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 30, 2017
what you say: "Name a time that communism has worked"
what I hear: "It's good that 8 inbred morons own the majority of the world's wealth"
— Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 30, 2017
Oh yeah? But what about [insert country whose move towards socialist independence was ruthlessly stamped out by US imperialism here]
— Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) November 30, 2017
I'm confident Ian's pathetic attempt to ratio me will—like capitalism—ultimately fail
— Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) December 1, 2017
Not surprisingly, everybody was not in agreement:
Put down the hammer and sickle, comrade https://t.co/wFKwd7nudA
— ☩ Führer King J ☩ (@svphvclvs) December 1, 2017
That’s never been proven in real life, cupcake. https://t.co/wcBe1Frqc0
— Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) December 1, 2017
It's not. Communists have killed 100 million people – and counting – trying to prove that it is. https://t.co/hHRNOpDrkQ
— MarkC 🥓🥓 (@mcasil2016) December 1, 2017
Just one starving village away from utopia. https://t.co/cG3feTjbL3
— SquatSquatch 🇺🇸 🥓🌭🍺 (@squat_squatch) December 1, 2017
Sorry comrade I like having food
— Northbound (@n0rthb0und) December 1, 2017
Narrator: Communism was never a viable economic system. https://t.co/N9omsrLD2H
— DeeSensitized (@ihate_everyone2) December 1, 2017
Lmaooo tweeted from a smartphone while sitting on a Starbucks https://t.co/YrbpZOdT57
— JeffreyJeterSZN (@Alucard_R89) December 1, 2017
— Free Market Farmer (@FreemrktFarmer) December 1, 2017
In conclusion:
— Tyler (@TCoop6231) December 1, 2017
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
— Joel (@Jamisen) December 1, 2017
We needed that laugh.