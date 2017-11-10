Another day, another former Obama administration official engaging in a self-beclowning:

US govt is now regulating what kind of soda Americans can drink in Cuba: Tropicola, Cachito are banned, but TuKola appears to be OK https://t.co/jKsW2NbCz4 — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) November 8, 2017

Trump won't restrict what kind of assault weapons Americans can buy but he will tell you what kind of soda you can buy in Cuba. https://t.co/drnWA0DNjB — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 8, 2017

Well, yeah. And?

The Constitution: How does it work? https://t.co/WhQ8ofZ9kA — Mo Mo (@molratty) November 10, 2017

Former Obama administration officials obviously need more schooling when it comes to those pesky constitutional issues.

Ben is quite partial to the frivolous needs of despotic, anti-American regimes — mark safranski (@zenpundit) November 10, 2017

Rhodes might be unclear on the U.S. Constitution and quick to slam the Trump admin but at least the Cuban government can count on him.

Pretty sure that Cuba does a good job controlling food consumption there already. — Cuddles with Cricket (@FaithLDavis) November 10, 2017

I know your last job may have given you a distorted idea of the President's powers, but one of these is in his purview and one is not. You could look it up! But won't. https://t.co/hyP4XgBo9O — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) November 10, 2017

Last time I checked soft drinks weren’t in the Bill of Rights. Dumbass. https://t.co/TTDPnotvrG — Noah Thompson (@ItsHipsterNoah) November 9, 2017

Surprised you can tell what placing restrictions on another country looks like. https://t.co/099pQt0AFZ — Gavin (@SnarkActual) November 10, 2017

I wonder if there were restrictions on the types of weapons Iranians could buy with the pallets of cash Obama air dropped into Iran. https://t.co/CUxJnBvuOa — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 10, 2017

Also, has Rhodes not been paying attention domestically?

Democrats tell you what size soda you can drink here in the US. https://t.co/xmvlYKRn3U — Dan (@danieltobin) November 10, 2017

Fact check: TRUE.