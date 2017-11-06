With the Virginia gubernatorial election tomorrow, outgoing term-limited Gov. Terry McAuliffe is pushing hard for Democrat Ralph Northam to defeat Republican Ed Gillespie. McAuliffe wanted to sidestep one particular line of questioning from NBC News’ Katy Tur:

McAuliffe didn't like her questions doubting Northam's chances https://t.co/VVgTkbs7R0 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 6, 2017

So instead McAuliffe hoped saying how great things are going in Virginia would bring a smile to Tur’s face:

Weird (and kind of sexist?) interview just now where @TerryMcAuliffe tells @KatyTurNBC he wants to see her 'smiling' pic.twitter.com/zr6iyEsFt7 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 6, 2017

It’s a little cringey, right? Well, McAuliffe repeated it after the MSNBC interview:

Always fun talking with you, @KatyTurNBC! We got it all in Virginia: booming economy & a great next Gov in @RalphNortham! Keep smiling! — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) November 6, 2017

Uh oh:

Stop fucking telling women to smile. How many times do men need to be told this? https://t.co/k8ved2IuDC — SaucissonSec (@saucissonsec) November 6, 2017

Be careful, governor!