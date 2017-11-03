Last night, President Trump remarked about excerpts from former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile’s book that contained some bombshell claims concerning the party’s nomination of Hillary Clinton:
Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017
Former Vermont governor and ex-DNC chair Howard Dean defended his party’s honor this way:
As usual, a big fat Lie. Despite all the problems at the DNC, No one has said the primaries were rigged. https://t.co/WFYTzWdtL2
— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) November 3, 2017
Wait, what?
Uh, Elizabeth Warren said exactly that just yesterday https://t.co/BqQBH9hsRK
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 3, 2017
Wait, didn’t Elizabeth Warren just say it was rigged? https://t.co/4mWekEZMm3
— Jet Jaguar (@JetJaguar500) November 3, 2017
Fact check: TRUE:
Um… pic.twitter.com/MKCh4KeS2J
— neontaster (@neontaster) November 3, 2017
Elizabeth Warren says hello https://t.co/zfSjUsOf4T https://t.co/ROXOu08oFS
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 3, 2017
Additionally, there are the claims made by Donna Brazile.
What is Howard Dean talking about? Brazile explicitly said she found "proof" the primaries were "rigged." https://t.co/p80wHJ6xWL
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 3, 2017
Maybe I'm missing something but I think Howard Dean just called Donna Brazile and Elizabeth Warren "nobodies."
OOF. Problematic. https://t.co/46zsvoaME8
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 3, 2017
Poor Howard, reality is setting in. Rats are jumping off the Clinton ship https://t.co/gFcNih9hv2
— Tejas Conservative (@TXGaryM) November 3, 2017
You were saying, governor…?