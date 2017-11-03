Last night, President Trump remarked about excerpts from former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile’s book that contained some bombshell claims concerning the party’s nomination of Hillary Clinton:

Former Vermont governor and ex-DNC chair Howard Dean defended his party’s honor this way:

Wait, what?

Fact check: TRUE:

Additionally, there are the claims made by Donna Brazile.

You were saying, governor…?

