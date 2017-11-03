Last night, President Trump remarked about excerpts from former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile’s book that contained some bombshell claims concerning the party’s nomination of Hillary Clinton:

Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Former Vermont governor and ex-DNC chair Howard Dean defended his party’s honor this way:

As usual, a big fat Lie. Despite all the problems at the DNC, No one has said the primaries were rigged. https://t.co/WFYTzWdtL2 — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) November 3, 2017

Wait, what?

Uh, Elizabeth Warren said exactly that just yesterday https://t.co/BqQBH9hsRK — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 3, 2017

Wait, didn’t Elizabeth Warren just say it was rigged? https://t.co/4mWekEZMm3 — Jet Jaguar (@JetJaguar500) November 3, 2017

Fact check: TRUE:

Additionally, there are the claims made by Donna Brazile.

What is Howard Dean talking about? Brazile explicitly said she found "proof" the primaries were "rigged." https://t.co/p80wHJ6xWL — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 3, 2017

Maybe I'm missing something but I think Howard Dean just called Donna Brazile and Elizabeth Warren "nobodies." OOF. Problematic. https://t.co/46zsvoaME8 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 3, 2017

Poor Howard, reality is setting in. Rats are jumping off the Clinton ship https://t.co/gFcNih9hv2 — Tejas Conservative (@TXGaryM) November 3, 2017

You were saying, governor…?