The Senate Democrats latest attempt to ride a pop culture wave in order to score points against the Republicans turned into another wipeout:

Tomorrow, the GOP is expected to finally unveil #TrumpTax plan, but w/ planned middle class tax hikes, we're sure it's in the upside down. pic.twitter.com/aCMmaD3EFj — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) October 31, 2017

Ouch, that’s just painful. And are the Senate Dems sure they want to go there?

Isn’t this show set during the ’84 election when Republicans won like 50 states? https://t.co/piSiS3blkj — Bobby Charette (@_Charette_) October 31, 2017

LOL. And then there was much pointing and laughing:

Lmao

Dems are never gonna win an election ever again https://t.co/48sqPCVwGJ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 31, 2017

Y’all ruin everything — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) October 31, 2017

Y'all are *really* bad at this https://t.co/b6n1spQU7v — Kimberly (@conkc2) October 31, 2017

Clearly, you've never seen Stranger Things, and have no one working for you that has. https://t.co/Jlhg2Zjl4P — BluePurpleWayne🤘🏻 (@Bluepurplerain) October 31, 2017

It just rolls off the tongue. https://t.co/L6KMsu7KQi — BT (@back_ttys) October 31, 2017

lol they are literally the only people to ever get ratioed making a Stranger Things reference. https://t.co/jRqIHzFLRo — Spooky tweet haver (@BigfootContessa) October 31, 2017

Please read the replies ahhahah https://t.co/48sqPCVwGJ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 31, 2017

Eventually somebody realized the above tweet had crashed and burned, and this was @SenateDems attempt to save it:

Alright, this meme is pretty bad. Is it worse than tax hikes for the middle class that pay for tax giveaways for the 1%? No chance. https://t.co/r7OAAXh4Xl — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) October 31, 2017

Nice try! If there’s ever a show made about all this, a title has been provided:

Bingo!