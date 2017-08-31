As a DC protest proved this week, The Resistance has taken on a new form. Watch:
Dinosaur suit-wearing protesters march on Washington to protest Pres. Trump’s plan to slash the budget for national service programs. pic.twitter.com/ozr2mHz8u5
— ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2017
We don’t specifically know what was going on there, and don’t really want to know. But The Resistance appears to have taken an historic new approach:
Dinosaurs are extinct, this is so poetic. https://t.co/EnxYDQNC69
— PollySpin (@PollySpin) August 31, 2017
Trump has created a legitimate, certifiable, DSM-worthy mental illness out of leftists. https://t.co/4dwhfiZ59B
— Elijah Sowry (@ElijahSowry) August 31, 2017
I'm… I'm going to need a better explanation than this as to what's going on here https://t.co/1nQbbP5iUY
— lauren (@LilMissRightie) August 31, 2017
They can afford $50 costumes, they can afford to privately fund this nonsense. https://t.co/yzRiO4Xdtw
— BlackPilled Pete (@BlackPilledPete) August 31, 2017
More evidence for my "modern protesting is mostly just a MeetUp event that you hope can get in the news" theory https://t.co/ltLJ0jCWFO
— PoliMath (@politicalmath) August 31, 2017
— Chuck Nowlin (@ChuckNowlinWZLX) August 31, 2017
I have no idea what these guys are protesting, but well played folks. Well played. https://t.co/YaxRyVihIU
— Social Exodus (@SocialExodus) August 31, 2017
Trump is going to be president for life, isn’t he. https://t.co/Gu8QdFHqBh
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 31, 2017
So there’s only one thing left to do:
Somebody edit this with the Jurassic Park theme. https://t.co/JTRcGbLPEt
— neontaster (@neontaster) August 31, 2017
DONE:
— DatNoFact (@datnofact) August 31, 2017
It's not great but here you go. pic.twitter.com/P7ibdt9Wm3
— John Soto (@Chozo55) September 1, 2017
LOL.