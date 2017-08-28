This is a common defense:
"Antifa" is short for anti-fascist. The only ones who should oppose antifa are fascists.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 27, 2017
What’s in a name? Sometimes not everything:
Exactly. This is why I don’t understand anyone who is critical of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. https://t.co/5ECWdb3w1z
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 28, 2017
Ha! Hey, what’s in a name?
Ha! Well done sir. Unfortunately I doubt they see what you did there.
— It's Dave (@dave_not_here) August 28, 2017
Maybe not.
“Yes, Minister” always delivers. pic.twitter.com/KIWrwcgoAy
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 28, 2017
Troll level = expert https://t.co/G1Yuf1yvYZ
— Nick Iacovella (@niacovella) August 28, 2017
Or that one famous Socialist Workers' Party. https://t.co/wzRGEAx9JJ
— Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) August 28, 2017
Wait..are you saying the DPRK is neither democratic, nor does it have the best interests of its people in mind? B-but…the name…
— Muad'dib (@Patrick_M_Jones) August 28, 2017
***
