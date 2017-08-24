Buckle up, because Nancy Pelosi’s 1st Amendment school is IN SESSION:
"Wolf" would be a weird thing to yell in a crowded theater, but I don't think it's illegal https://t.co/f8VyrRXfbX
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 24, 2017
Confused Nancy Pelosi: A person can't yell wolf in a crowded theater. https://t.co/SBAXNK3mVD
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 24, 2017
“Wolf” — “fire” — whatever.
What if you're in a place w/lots of wolves and you're trying to cause a stampede out of the theater????
— Johannes Paulsen (@Real_Johannes_P) August 24, 2017
If Mr. Blitzer walked into a theater and was looking for his friend you may hear someone yell Wolf.
— Rob Turner (@ChillyMostFresh) August 24, 2017
This Pelosi statement needs parsing by Constitutional scholars. @hughhewitt @AlanDersh https://t.co/IqJqDEkhNB
— Dirk Deardorff (@dwdeardorff) August 24, 2017
i yelled FRANKENSTEIN in a theater once and nobody cared. of course, the movie was Frankenstein so maybe thats not a good example… https://t.co/vfVYvA2Su1
— Belell Kaeh Cumulus (@BelellKaehRadio) August 24, 2017