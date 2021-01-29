Janice Dean and many others lit up New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his press conference where he blamed everybody but himself after the story broke about nursing home deaths in the state possibly being undercounted by about 50 percent.

Gov. Cuomo’s attempt to spin the story at the presser included this:

Cuomo on nursing home deaths: “Who cares [where they died]? They died!” pic.twitter.com/VECpQNKF2I — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2021

Where have we heard that kind of thing before?

“At this point, what difference does it make!” https://t.co/7eq65n5Ozw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2021

Yes, that’s it! Cuomo’s tone sure rang some bells to a lot of people:

Anyone getting thrown back to the memory of the phrase “what difference does it make at this point?” Seems to be the response Dems use when discussing death they are responsible for. Threw me right back to Hillary and Benghazi https://t.co/POsDPXD7s2 — Alicia (@alley76cat1) January 29, 2021

What difference at this point does it make? — Cami C O (@OpreaCami) January 29, 2021

“What difference, at this point, does it make?” Sound familiar? @TheDemocrats don’t care if you die as long as they can support their narrative — Phillip May (@pharvey2001) January 29, 2021

Sounds remarkably like "At this point, what difference does it make ?" — Don Jarrell (@DigitalDon) January 29, 2021

Thats a Hilary “WHAT DIFFERENCE DOES IT MAKE” level bad statement — mom mommy mom mom mommy (@V5mommy) January 29, 2021

Cuomo channels Hillary, "At this point what difference does it make?" https://t.co/XYZkgJEzQ6 — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) January 29, 2021

"It's everyone's fault but my own" – who does he think he is, Hillary Clinton? — Nebojša Malić (@NebojsaMalic) January 29, 2021

Cuomo: "Who cares where they died? They died!" Clinton: "At this point, what difference does make?" Social elitists think alike. https://t.co/09YLkPTMND — CJM 🌴🐬🔆 (@CarlaMathis10) January 29, 2021

Uncanny rhetorical similarities from the two New York Democrats.

***

Related:

How disastrous must Andrew Cuomo’s press conference have been if he declined a CNN interview?