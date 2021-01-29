Janice Dean and many others lit up New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his press conference where he blamed everybody but himself after the story broke about nursing home deaths in the state possibly being undercounted by about 50 percent.

Gov. Cuomo’s attempt to spin the story at the presser included this:

Where have we heard that kind of thing before?

Trending

Yes, that’s it! Cuomo’s tone sure rang some bells to a lot of people:

Uncanny rhetorical similarities from the two New York Democrats.

***

Related:

How disastrous must Andrew Cuomo’s press conference have been if he declined a CNN interview?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoBenghazicoronavirusCOVID-19Hillary ClintonNew York