The Robinhood/Reddit controversy has brought the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ted Cruz together in agreement, but another step was inevitable, and that’s exactly what happened in New York today:

New: A class action complaint against Robinhood has been filed, claiming it "deprived retail investors of the ability to invest in the open-market and manipulating the open-market." https://t.co/dd41ArNVWg — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 28, 2021

BREAKING: Class action complaint against @RobinhoodApp filed in the southern district of NYhttps://t.co/DuGP3LIQDQ pic.twitter.com/mw82RRoA2L — Lydia Moynihan (@LJMoynihan) January 28, 2021

A hero has filed a class action lawsuit against Robinhood! We salute you sir. pic.twitter.com/m0ISixYtlI — Reddit Investors (@redditinvestors) January 28, 2021

The class action lawsuit is gonna be something. Also, Robinhood was working with Goldman Sachs to IPO this year… lulz. https://t.co/0E9MRk8uNG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 28, 2021

