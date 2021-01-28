On Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is in his final term, pitched his upcoming State of the City address:

But the New York Post an absence of non pre-recorded leadership:

The “totally pre-recorded” element also didn’t escape the notice of others paying attention to NYC politics:

At least there might finally be a consensus about a Bill de Blasio speech:

What a fitting final address for the mayor.

This might be the best single sentence in the NY Post’s story:

An hour after the video had been posted online, it had been viewed just 423 times.

LOL.

And if you’re curious, here’s Comrade Mayor’s State of the City address — it’s like a 30-minute recorded commercial:

