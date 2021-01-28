On Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is in his final term, pitched his upcoming State of the City address:

Tonight I will give my final State of the City address. We will use the strength and power of this city to move forward in a smarter, better, and fairer way. THAT’S what a recovery for ALL of us means. Join me virtually this evening.#SOTC2021 #ARecovery4AllOfUs pic.twitter.com/pE20LjISI0 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 28, 2021

But the New York Post an absence of non pre-recorded leadership:

De Blasio promises State of the City speech, then fails to show up https://t.co/SQxHSuCtja pic.twitter.com/5qbHJO0PzW — New York Post (@nypost) January 29, 2021

The “totally pre-recorded” element also didn’t escape the notice of others paying attention to NYC politics:

The fact that the mayor’s last-minute-announced State of the City is pre-taped but still requires an “approximately” for the start time is peak de Blasio pic.twitter.com/gnMZxP9wEn — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) January 28, 2021

Ok, the State of the City is at 7:05 pm.

It is a taped appearance that will be broadcast live, whatever that means. pic.twitter.com/4ndNi6NExJ — Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) January 28, 2021

Bizarre: Bill de Blasio’s 8th & final State of the City speech wasn’t even a speech.

Not one …was live…never once during the entire 28-minute, pre-taped online affair did Hizzoner ever turn to the camera to directly address the audience. https://t.co/1b1YpjLDb2 — leonie haimson (@leoniehaimson) January 29, 2021

At least there might finally be a consensus about a Bill de Blasio speech:

So it was the only good speech he's ever given. https://t.co/80g2wuV1gZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 29, 2021

Sounds like he summed it up. https://t.co/kUbdmRSsH1 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 29, 2021

Sounds like it perfectly encapsulates his job as Mayor so far https://t.co/pjKJMWuS8f — Daniel Ogden (@OGTrinny) January 29, 2021

What a fitting final address for the mayor.

Never forget. This guy spent over four months running for President of the United States in 2019. https://t.co/saWqgMIwPf — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) January 29, 2021

it’s a metaphor — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 29, 2021

Talk about mailing it in. Before he's done, I wouldn't be surprised if he shows up to work in sweats. — Beach Dogs (@dlwjr6) January 29, 2021

This might be the best single sentence in the NY Post’s story:

An hour after the video had been posted online, it had been viewed just 423 times.

LOL.

And if you’re curious, here’s Comrade Mayor’s State of the City address — it’s like a 30-minute recorded commercial: