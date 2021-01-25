Since taking office President Joe Biden has been on an Executive Order roll that makes several of his predecessors pale in comparison.
This was the Biden total through just the end of last week:
Who’s the dictator now? pic.twitter.com/1i0gWuWsBT
— Noah Benjamin 🇺🇸🦅 (@noahbenjamin) January 25, 2021
Democrats: "Trump is a dictator who issues too many executive orders."
Joe Biden: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/LZaK4990gu
— Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) January 25, 2021
Since the first three days, several more have been added to the list — he’s over 30 now:
Executive Orders:
Clinton—2 in his first week in office
Bush—2 in his first two weeks in office
Obama—5 in his first week in office
Trump—4 in his first week in office
Biden—30+ in his first five days in office
Remind me again which president governs like a dictator?
🤔
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 26, 2021
WOW.
Crazy isn't it? https://t.co/BY7F2T1JDs
— Vickthur_Slim (@cashanova_vick) January 25, 2021
He's gotta get those unpopular actions out of the way pretty quickly so they don't reflect on President Harris's tenure. https://t.co/0ekUieNyLV
— Wendy Giordano (@whatsyourtheory) January 25, 2021
Someone sure is busy😂 https://t.co/GXNGgmeLMj
— ByTheSea (@KCadone) January 26, 2021
And that tally is only going to rise quickly in the coming days and weeks:
Breaking News: President Biden is said to be planning several executive orders on climate change, including a move toward banning new oil and gas drilling on federal land. https://t.co/BgVADtQnRA
— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 25, 2021
President Biden might have to rename his dogs “Executive” and “Order”:
Biden's dogs can be heard barking as he signed an executive order in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/HQGj3OO12c
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 25, 2021