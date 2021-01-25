Since taking office President Joe Biden has been on an Executive Order roll that makes several of his predecessors pale in comparison.

This was the Biden total through just the end of last week:

Since the first three days, several more have been added to the list — he’s over 30 now:

Trending

WOW.

And that tally is only going to rise quickly in the coming days and weeks:

President Biden might have to rename his dogs “Executive” and “Order”:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack Obamabill clintonGeorge W. BushJoe Biden