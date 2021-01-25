Since taking office President Joe Biden has been on an Executive Order roll that makes several of his predecessors pale in comparison.

This was the Biden total through just the end of last week:

Democrats: "Trump is a dictator who issues too many executive orders." Joe Biden: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/LZaK4990gu — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) January 25, 2021

Since the first three days, several more have been added to the list — he’s over 30 now:

Executive Orders: Clinton—2 in his first week in office

Bush—2 in his first two weeks in office

Obama—5 in his first week in office

Trump—4 in his first week in office Biden—30+ in his first five days in office Remind me again which president governs like a dictator? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 26, 2021

WOW.

He's gotta get those unpopular actions out of the way pretty quickly so they don't reflect on President Harris's tenure. https://t.co/0ekUieNyLV — Wendy Giordano (@whatsyourtheory) January 25, 2021

And that tally is only going to rise quickly in the coming days and weeks:

Breaking News: President Biden is said to be planning several executive orders on climate change, including a move toward banning new oil and gas drilling on federal land. https://t.co/BgVADtQnRA — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 25, 2021

President Biden might have to rename his dogs “Executive” and “Order”: