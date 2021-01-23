A new administration has been in place at the White House as of about noon on Wednesday, but the first weekend for the new president and VP is going to be rather quiet as far as the public schedules go:

The Hill’s Joe Concha couldn’t help but notice some pre-election similarities:

Maybe they’re huddling up to develop that plan to shut down the virus that Biden promised he had but obviously doesn’t?

That’s a solid point.

