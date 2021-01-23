California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials have been heavily criticized over their lockdown policies, but they say they’re just “following the science.” What “science” would that be? Well, don’t ask:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has from the start said his coronavirus policy decisions would be driven by data shared with the public to provide maximum transparency.

But with the state starting to emerge from its worst surge, his administration won’t disclose key information that will help determine when his latest stay-at-home order is lifted.

And why won’t that data be made public?

State health officials said they rely on a very complex set of measurements that would confuse and potentially mislead the public if they were made public.

What might their methods include? Here are a couple of guesses:

State officials constantly doubling down on the same “solutions” that haven’t stopped the problem sounds more like the definition of insanity, which isn’t hard to understand at all.

That’s pretty much what it sounds like.

