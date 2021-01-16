California Gov. Gavin Newsom and many other politicians have exhibited rank Covid-19 lockdown hypocrisy, and as such comedian @GoRemy thought a short music video in their honor was in order:

I socially distanced from my own executive orders.pic.twitter.com/W6u2tJzKc6 — Remy 💥😃 (@GoRemy) January 15, 2021

That’s just perfection.

Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" BUT NEW AND IMPROVED with a French Laundry/Newsom dig. This is my favorite Reason TV video yet: pic.twitter.com/K5m8sdR3WQ — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) January 15, 2021

Politicians with the “shutdown for thee but not for me” mentality should be forced to watch it.

Regardless of your politics, this is hilarious and spot on — angela (@astephenstarter) January 16, 2021

Remy’s videos are gold — Charles Evans Boo (@u_mynameis) January 15, 2021