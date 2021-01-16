California Gov. Gavin Newsom and many other politicians have exhibited rank Covid-19 lockdown hypocrisy, and as such comedian @GoRemy thought a short music video in their honor was in order:
I socially distanced from my own executive orders.pic.twitter.com/W6u2tJzKc6
— Remy 💥😃 (@GoRemy) January 15, 2021
That’s just perfection.
Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" BUT NEW AND IMPROVED with a French Laundry/Newsom dig. This is my favorite Reason TV video yet: pic.twitter.com/K5m8sdR3WQ
— Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) January 15, 2021
This. Is. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/KNzY0U0sfG
— (Stephanie) Slade (@sladesr) January 15, 2021
Politicians with the “shutdown for thee but not for me” mentality should be forced to watch it.
.@GoRemy is a national treasure. https://t.co/e8X3LWsdkz
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 16, 2021
Regardless of your politics, this is hilarious and spot on
— angela (@astephenstarter) January 16, 2021
This is awesome 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jlMTTpmp3D
— Shirley Lauricella-Pawling (@PawlingShirley) January 16, 2021
Remy’s videos are gold
— Charles Evans Boo (@u_mynameis) January 15, 2021
Roasting Newsom for his hypocrisy is one of the single unifying forces in this country right now. https://t.co/20xlRTFYJ3
— Adam Taub (@taubamush) January 16, 2021