Next Tuesday afternoon a new presidential administration will be in office, and parts of the previous admin will immediately start to disappear — at least the names of some programs, including this one:

Anything with Trump’s fingerprints on it will definitely be erased, even a program that resulted in a vaccine being developed and distributed in record time.

Maybe the name will be changed to “Operation Look What Biden Did!”

The “Biden-HARRIS” administration will be beginning this particular erasure next Tuesday.

Tags: coronavirus vaccineCOVID-19Operation Warp Speed