Next Tuesday afternoon a new presidential administration will be in office, and parts of the previous admin will immediately start to disappear — at least the names of some programs, including this one:

JUST IN: The incoming Biden administration will retire the “Operation Warp Speed” name for its push to vaccinate Americans for the coronavirus, incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) January 15, 2021

The incoming Biden administration plans to retire the moniker Operation Warp Speed for their coronavirus effort. More here w/ @VeronicaStrac: https://t.co/fGe9zeVvMv — Dan Merica (@merica) January 15, 2021

Anything with Trump’s fingerprints on it will definitely be erased, even a program that resulted in a vaccine being developed and distributed in record time.

Biggest accomplishment of Trump's administration, so of course it needs to be killed and buried. https://t.co/4HZ0AhJBHR — eric (@eriContrarian) January 15, 2021

easier to take credit when you change the name — Alex B (@PDXterp) January 15, 2021

Maybe the name will be changed to “Operation Look What Biden Did!”

Say hello to Operation Driving Slowly with the Blinker On https://t.co/0D4BAVgaPS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 15, 2021

Operation Woah Slow Down There Sparky We Need More Regulations Before Rushing Out Anything — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) January 15, 2021

It will now be known as operation, you know, The Thing. https://t.co/zhztRJjqOK — Darrin 🇺🇸 (@Darrin_B12) January 15, 2021

The “Biden-HARRIS” administration will be beginning this particular erasure next Tuesday.