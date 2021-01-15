On this coming Tuesday, President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office along with the VP-Elect Kamala Harris. The signs nearby show that the organizers of the inaugural were interested in equal billing, and then some:

2021 BIDEN HARRIS INAUGURATION signs going up in front of the White House today. pic.twitter.com/MmnJe3LuUK — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 14, 2021

People are noticing that there’s a change of pace compared to some previous inaugurations:

I actually feel sorry for Biden Nobody called it the BUSH CHENEY inauguration Or the OBAMA BIDEN inauguration Or the TRUMP PENCE inauguration https://t.co/B6z7BeCw7L — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 15, 2021

I’m surprised he got top billing. — JJ Benson (@JJBenson) January 15, 2021

Yep, at least Joe made it on the sign!

The Harris font is literally bigger. They’re not even trying to hide it. https://t.co/P49JYXD2Re — Mindy (@just_mindy) January 15, 2021

Just me, or is "Harris" far more prominent? I don't remember the Obama-Biden, Trump-Pence, or Bush-Cheney inauguration, just Obama, Trump, Bush, so that could be why too. https://t.co/q3vgb6MPLi — Forrest Barnwell-Hagemeyer (@ForrestBH) January 15, 2021

Biden

HARRIS. https://t.co/tltZoagYyP — Brexiteer Headmaster & President Elect (@BrexiteerHead) January 15, 2021

You were never voting for Joe Biden… https://t.co/3JE5dxQn3Q — Laramy Gregory (@LaramyG) January 15, 2021

Lol. Poor Biden. The media is essentially trying its best to overlook him. Who the heck includes the Vice President in the name of the inauguration? https://t.co/9M3eIkWqzh — Jared Broom (@jaredcbroom) January 15, 2021

Harris is in bigger font than Biden… switcheroo isn’t too far away https://t.co/oa1ozsLPDt — Max (@AlypiusMaximus) January 15, 2021

It’ll be an interesting year to say the least.