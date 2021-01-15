On this coming Tuesday, President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office along with the VP-Elect Kamala Harris. The signs nearby show that the organizers of the inaugural were interested in equal billing, and then some:

People are noticing that there’s a change of pace compared to some previous inaugurations:

Trending

Yep, at least Joe made it on the sign!

It’ll be an interesting year to say the least.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenKamala Harrispresidential inauguration