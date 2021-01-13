After a lengthy period of debate, the House of Representatives has, as expected, voted to impeach President Trump a second time. The charge is “incitement of insurrection”:

Impeachment vote still open. But House has the votes to impeach — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 13, 2021

It's official. President Trump becomes the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. pic.twitter.com/udGPGzvMle — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2021

THe count is now over the 217 “yes” votes required for impeachment.

8 Hse GOPers to now vote for inpeachment. Most recent is GOP OH Rep Anthony Gonzalez — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 13, 2021

At this time there are now 10 Republicans who have voted to impeach.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear that if there’s a Senate trial, it likely wouldn’t take place until after Trump leaves office in a week.

Update:

Here are the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach: