We’re not sure if any of the members of Congress who supported decertifying the Electoral College votes were previously receiving donations from Nike, but if they were, that won’t happen again, because that company has rigid standards, or something:

JUST IN: Nike says it will not support lawmakers who “voted to decertify the Electoral College results” — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 13, 2021

CNN: Nike says will not support lawmakers who "voted to decertify the Electoral College results" — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 13, 2021

Just got this statement from @Nike: "Nike’s PAC will not support any member of Congress who ignores these principles, including those who voted to decertify the Electoral College results." pic.twitter.com/pJJbFswp4r — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 13, 2021

Nike has a select set of “principles,” and many have noticed what isn’t included in that set:

And now, a message from Beijing. https://t.co/ZtKZQlJMYG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2021

i miss when everybody was anti child labor — No one you know I don't think (@deadabovethelip) January 13, 2021

Right?

But Nike will continue to support slave labor in China. https://t.co/KxKN7J4v23 — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) January 13, 2021

Slave labor is ok though. pic.twitter.com/HOh4xlMylD — chaser (@chaser84) January 13, 2021

All these companies doing business with horrible abusive regimes abroad to get rich and they pretend they have moral authority at home. https://t.co/CWcij7AvYI — James (@James_PA10) January 13, 2021

Challenging election certification, (which Dems have previously done): Bad! Making billions in China with slave labor and internment camps: A-OK! https://t.co/2cTHu7EdXP — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 13, 2021

Those are some kind of “priorities.”