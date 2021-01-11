House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not only taking aim at President Trump, but other congressional Republicans. Part of her criticism revolves around claims that the integrity of the election was compromised:

Casting doubt on the results of an election is really bad. Well, unless Nancy Pelosi (or any other Democrat) does it, of course. Here’s a tweet from @SpeakerPelosi early on in 2017:

You’ll notice there’s no “misinformation” warning attached to that one over three years later.

There’s still no Twitter flag on that tweet.

The claim is only bad if it comes from a Republican, obviously.

Tags: Donald Trumpimpeachmentrep. adam schiffrussia collusion