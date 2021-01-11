House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not only taking aim at President Trump, but other congressional Republicans. Part of her criticism revolves around claims that the integrity of the election was compromised:

House Democrats are ready to lay out their impeachment resolution. Pelosi opens the door to expulsions of GOP members who backed President Trump's fake charges of election fraud. And we weren't far from catastrophe last week. This is "Regular Order."https://t.co/901B0JEAEr — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 11, 2021

Casting doubt on the results of an election is really bad. Well, unless Nancy Pelosi (or any other Democrat) does it, of course. Here’s a tweet from @SpeakerPelosi early on in 2017:

Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 16, 2017

You’ll notice there’s no “misinformation” warning attached to that one over three years later.

The claim is only bad if it comes from a Republican, obviously.