Mark Zuckerberg has banned President Trump from using Facebook or Instagram at least for the remainder of his term, and Trump previously had his Twitter account locked for a 12-hour period.

But as The Washington Examiner’s Byron York has noted, Trump isn’t the only one affected:

The bannings will likely only get more widespread. Michelle Obama has called on tech companies to ban Trump and anybody else who is deemed to be calling for “insurrection” from their platforms for life.

And yet, so many do not have a problem with it.

