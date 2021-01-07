Mark Zuckerberg has banned President Trump from using Facebook or Instagram at least for the remainder of his term, and Trump previously had his Twitter account locked for a 12-hour period.

But as The Washington Examiner’s Byron York has noted, Trump isn’t the only one affected:

Not only did Twitter lock President Trump account, it has now apparently locked Dan Bongino account for posting Trump video message after Capitol riot. YouTube, Facebook banned video, too. Big Tech in full suppression mode. (Video transcript below.) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CGOTwZogFT — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 7, 2021

This is ridiculous. Worse, actually. People are perfectly capable of forming their own opinions on Trump's claim to have won the election. Trying to memory-hole it is not only Big Brother-ish, it deprives public of useful information. 2/2 End. — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 7, 2021

The bannings will likely only get more widespread. Michelle Obama has called on tech companies to ban Trump and anybody else who is deemed to be calling for “insurrection” from their platforms for life.

The media's Orwellian doublethink messaging is truly appalling. On what planet is this an incitement to violence: pic.twitter.com/XJLMdXuZaq — Tony Byergo (@TonyByergo) January 7, 2021

no matter your politics, this is ridiculous and scary, in a nazi Germany kind of scary. We are all adults and capable of making up our own minds about what someone says. It's true, twitter is a private company and can do what it wants. Just like I can choose to use it or not https://t.co/FUnWc9TO06 — Stik (@stik2sports) January 7, 2021

The crackdown on free speech, from private corporations and the government, is just going to get worse from here on out https://t.co/ex6oeaqYrK — Zachary Wood (@zachary_wood_) January 7, 2021

Right, left, or centrist—you should have a problem with this. https://t.co/fybDfljvMW — perplexed, but not driven to despair (@presbytrarian) January 7, 2021

And yet, so many do not have a problem with it.