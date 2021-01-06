Perhaps nothing better sums CNN’s complete lack of objectivity than this tweet from one of their political analysts and anchors and the subsequent retweet from Brian Stelter:

A partisan love note for Warnock from a CNN anchor and retweeted lovingly by "chief media correspondent" @brianstelter. This is what state-run TV looks like, folks. cc: @newsbusters pic.twitter.com/bhrvVaucUR — Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) January 6, 2021

The CNN-style “journalism” is very strong with that one!

Ah yes, @JohnAvlon, now that the Democrats control everything… now the healing can begin! https://t.co/sbunFZFreC — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 6, 2021

This is what removing freedom of religion looks like when replacing the Word of God with the word of the state. https://t.co/wU0mVtjUHk — Curtis Hebert ✝️ (@CurtisHebert) January 6, 2021

Just compare how the media treated former minister Mike Huckabee in ‘08 for his faith vs Warnock today. Tells you all you need to know. — Dr. John Finley (@blatantlycool) January 6, 2021

Jesus do they even hear themselves? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 6, 2021

It's like they're just perfectly fine being wide out the open with it now. — Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) January 6, 2021

Remember this gem from CNN’s Chris Cillizza?

Uh huh.