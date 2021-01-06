As we told you earlier, Decision Desk HQ has called both Georgia Senate runoffs for the Democrats, which would make the Senate a 50/50 split, with the VP being the deciding vote in the event of a tie.

Among Democrats doing some gloating and trolling is Hillary Clinton:

Hillary’s tweet throwing out some shade at the Republicans immediately came under some different shade:

If Clinton wants to talk about current political status, people were happy to help provide the full picture:

Not that she’s been bitter about never having made it to the White House or anything. *Eye roll*

Any port in a long storm!

