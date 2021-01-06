As we told you earlier, Decision Desk HQ has called both Georgia Senate runoffs for the Democrats, which would make the Senate a 50/50 split, with the VP being the deciding vote in the event of a tie.

Among Democrats doing some gloating and trolling is Hillary Clinton:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

Hillary’s tweet throwing out some shade at the Republicans immediately came under some different shade:

Failed Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton https://t.co/OpEexDzDp4 — Anonymous Gritty (@TBDGritty) January 6, 2021

Former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 6, 2021

If Clinton wants to talk about current political status, people were happy to help provide the full picture:

Will Never be President Hillary Clinton https://t.co/G2yiJYn8Nz — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) January 6, 2021

Never President Hillary Clinton — John Pilling (@ThePilling4) January 6, 2021

Not that she’s been bitter about never having made it to the White House or anything. *Eye roll*

Happy New Year to this future president. https://t.co/rnStL2fRjs — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) January 6, 2021

Perennial Sore Loser Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/GolTEkZrxn — This claim about being "snowed in" is disputed (@snowed_in) January 6, 2021

A woman who envisioned herself as leader of the free world was twice rejected and has now been reduced to making herself feel better with sick Twitter burns. https://t.co/nTagtUA3FF — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) January 6, 2021

Any port in a long storm!

Associate Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. https://t.co/urjVKtKGyy — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 6, 2021