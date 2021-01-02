Before the video, here’s something to set the scene about what took place in the Quebec city of Gatineau (via CTVNews):

Gatineau police say two people were arrested New Year’s Eve and fines have been handed out after a confrontation that started over a gathering in a private home. Police were called to a home on rue Le Baron at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after they received a complaint. There, they found six adults inside. Indoor and outdoor private gatherings are currently prohibited in Gatineau under Quebec’s COVID-19 response.

And this is what happened:

NEW – Canadian police stormed an "illegal gathering of six people" in a Gatineau home after a neighbor ratted them out. The residents resisted.pic.twitter.com/Bl5tJmMOIN — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 2, 2021





This is dystopian. And absolutely crazy making. On one side half of the celebrities on twitter are in St. Barts and Cabo Instagram story-info their lives at five star resorts and then there’s this. There is no continuity or logic and everything is getting worse. https://t.co/N2Mc3xc7xs — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2021



Police responded to outrage over the video with this explanation:

In a pair of tweets Saturday, Gatineau police (SPVG) said the video, which had more than 133,000 views on Twitter as of Saturday afternoon, is only part of the story and alleged that one of the people involved assaulted an officer. “The video shows only an excerpt from the intervention,” the SPVG said in French. “The individuals were recalcitrant and refused to cooperate. The individual arrested in the video had assaulted a police officer, hitting him in the face a few times.”

None of which would have happened if six people in a residence presumably minding their own business would have been left alone.