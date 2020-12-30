The Electoral College votes for the 2020 presidential election will go through the certification process next week, and GOP Sen. Josh Hawley has announced his intention to object to the certification:

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

At that point some Twitter users spotted a reply from the verified @Walmart account:

Moments after Sen. @HawleyMO said he'd *object* to Electoral College certification on Jan. 6 due to states *failing* to follow election laws & "mega-corporations" interfering on behalf of Biden, @WalMart shows exactly what he means by calling him a *SORE LOSER.* Outrageous.🔻 pic.twitter.com/xlHkIgMn7y — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 30, 2020

The was the reply to Sen. Hawley from the @Walmart account:

Sen. Hawley then fired back this way:

Thanks ⁦@Walmart⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor? pic.twitter.com/oYJP4Cv2qE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

A separate Walmart account then explained what happened:

The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 30, 2020

A rogue social media employee “mistake”?

Why @Walmart deleted the tweet? Guilty? — FAng FaNG (@Vivi45918654) December 30, 2020

Sam Walton would have fired the employee if he were still alive. — C Bluhm (@CBluhm4) December 30, 2020