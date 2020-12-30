The Electoral College votes for the 2020 presidential election will go through the certification process next week, and GOP Sen. Josh Hawley has announced his intention to object to the certification:

At that point some Twitter users spotted a reply from the verified @Walmart account:

The was the reply to Sen. Hawley from the @Walmart account:

Trending

null

Sen. Hawley then fired back this way:

A separate Walmart account then explained what happened:

A rogue social media employee “mistake”?

Tags: 2020 electionelectoral collegeSen. Josh Hawleywalmart