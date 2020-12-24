Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared this Christmas Eve as “Dr. Fauci Day” in her city, and the NIAID director helped usher that in by admitting to moving the goal post on herd immunity, according to the New York Times:

“Deliberately moving the goal post” wouldn’t translate to “lying” by any chance, would it?

Back in March, Dr. Fauci was telling everybody wearing a mask is ineffective and pointless, but now masks are recommended for everyone everywhere. “Science” can evolve quickly.

Because “science,” or something.

Exactly.

