The omnibus/coronavirus stimulus bill is expected to be voted on later today, and it’s several thousand pages long:
Congress releases 5,593-page COVID-19 stimulus bill hours before holding votes https://t.co/v0AhpJhMcL pic.twitter.com/yHv8uAQQlU
— New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2020
Text of omnibus/COVID relief bill:https://t.co/R1dwAln1UQ
— House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) December 21, 2020
There’s so much to the bill that it can’t even be carried around Congress:
Folks! The bill is on the move! pic.twitter.com/AYTztVZaYA
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 21, 2020
The stimulus bill is so large that it cannot actually be physically carried
pic.twitter.com/OHiTmwNXH9
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 21, 2020
The bill includes help for small businesses and $600 checks for each taxpayer, but obviously that isn’t all:
I'm pretty sure the "$600 to every American" provision took up no more than a single page.
— Dr. AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 21, 2020
I'm guessing there are a few more things in there than "stimulus checks". https://t.co/41gl6pOodO
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) December 21, 2020
Um, yeah, just a few.
That’s a really big bill to only say 600$ peasants! https://t.co/Fz1vUKoKW9
— Mayor Danny (@Dmess16) December 21, 2020
Why does it take such a big bill to say, "We've giving Americans a measly $600 of their own money?"https://t.co/WBVsvseJay
— Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) December 21, 2020
"Everybody gets $600" could fit on a post-it, it's mind boggling how much corrupt bloat is in government https://t.co/DOD3uRPYAv
— Chesapeake Capitalist (@ChesapeakeCapi1) December 21, 2020
This is not what our founding father’s had in mind. Shame on @SpeakerPelosi and @senatemajldr #StimulusCheck https://t.co/BLiWBVNqwJ
— Nicci (@Nicci_B85) December 21, 2020
Here are just a few examples we’ve run across so far:
The Kennedy Center is getting another $14 million in this stimulus bill… that means they've gotten $40.4 total so far…
Enjoy your $600, peasants.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 21, 2020
The Covid relief bill lays the groundwork for a “Climate Security Advisory Council” pic.twitter.com/DK66scA970
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020
The Covid relief bill also includes $10 million for “gender programs” in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7kivucCjvY
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020
The Covid relief bill includes a lengthy subsection titled “the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020” pic.twitter.com/zfBtHUnRhE
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020
The Covid relief bill creates a committee to regulate performance-enhancing drugs in horse racing pic.twitter.com/bsfOta51nx
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020
This bill is beyond.
Example: It literally legislates the process for the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.
See pg 5099 of the PDF.
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) December 21, 2020
There are starving Americans and our “stimulus package” has $700 million going to Sudan. pic.twitter.com/kHUZuwwEwX
— Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) December 21, 2020
This stimulus bill is 5593 pages long, I would wager my life’s savings that not a single member of Congress can tell you exactly what’s in it.
— Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) December 21, 2020
That would not be surprising.