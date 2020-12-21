The omnibus/coronavirus stimulus bill is expected to be voted on later today, and it’s several thousand pages long:

Congress releases 5,593-page COVID-19 stimulus bill hours before holding votes https://t.co/v0AhpJhMcL pic.twitter.com/yHv8uAQQlU — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2020

Text of omnibus/COVID relief bill:https://t.co/R1dwAln1UQ — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) December 21, 2020

There’s so much to the bill that it can’t even be carried around Congress:

Folks! The bill is on the move! pic.twitter.com/AYTztVZaYA — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 21, 2020

The stimulus bill is so large that it cannot actually be physically carried

pic.twitter.com/OHiTmwNXH9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 21, 2020

The bill includes help for small businesses and $600 checks for each taxpayer, but obviously that isn’t all:

I'm pretty sure the "$600 to every American" provision took up no more than a single page. — Dr. AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 21, 2020

I'm guessing there are a few more things in there than "stimulus checks". https://t.co/41gl6pOodO — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) December 21, 2020

Um, yeah, just a few.

That’s a really big bill to only say 600$ peasants! https://t.co/Fz1vUKoKW9 — Mayor Danny (@Dmess16) December 21, 2020

Why does it take such a big bill to say, "We've giving Americans a measly $600 of their own money?"https://t.co/WBVsvseJay — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) December 21, 2020

"Everybody gets $600" could fit on a post-it, it's mind boggling how much corrupt bloat is in government https://t.co/DOD3uRPYAv — Chesapeake Capitalist (@ChesapeakeCapi1) December 21, 2020

Takes a hand cart to roll that much pork around. — Eric Chase (@ZeuszAndi) December 21, 2020

Pork is heavy…🙄 — 🇺🇲❤Kate Schneider🇺🇲❤ (@Kate_Anon) December 21, 2020

I smell lots of pork. — J-Boogie🇺🇸🚔 (@CrackaBoogie) December 21, 2020

Look at all the pork on that cart… 🤦🏼‍♀️🤬 — President- Elect Malefijen (@MalefiJen) December 21, 2020

Pork chops, bacon, spare ribs, ham, it’s all there — CheereDenise (@DeniseCheere) December 21, 2020

Here are just a few examples we’ve run across so far:

The Kennedy Center is getting another $14 million in this stimulus bill… that means they've gotten $40.4 total so far… Enjoy your $600, peasants. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 21, 2020

The Covid relief bill lays the groundwork for a “Climate Security Advisory Council” pic.twitter.com/DK66scA970 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

The Covid relief bill also includes $10 million for “gender programs” in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7kivucCjvY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

The Covid relief bill includes a lengthy subsection titled “the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020” pic.twitter.com/zfBtHUnRhE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

The Covid relief bill creates a committee to regulate performance-enhancing drugs in horse racing pic.twitter.com/bsfOta51nx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

This bill is beyond. Example: It literally legislates the process for the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. See pg 5099 of the PDF. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) December 21, 2020

There are starving Americans and our “stimulus package” has $700 million going to Sudan. pic.twitter.com/kHUZuwwEwX — Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) December 21, 2020

This stimulus bill is 5593 pages long, I would wager my life’s savings that not a single member of Congress can tell you exactly what’s in it. — Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) December 21, 2020

That would not be surprising.