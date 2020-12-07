California’s coronavirus shutdown regulations are among the most stringent in the country, but residents of that state should rest easy, because officials are trying to “help” them some more. And here’s how to get that “help”:

If you have an IPhone, go to "settings" to turn on the CA notify app. You'll then be opted in to the program of notifying you of potential coronavirus exposure. @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom worked with Apple & Google on this technology. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) December 7, 2020

It gets more “1984” by the day…

Orwellian future approaching at warp speed https://t.co/e00OmqB84x — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 7, 2020

No way a system like that could ever possibly be abused — nope, no way!

California sounds as bad as Venezuela. — Theresa Mae (@PolitoTheresa) December 7, 2020

I wonder how well this works when millions of people opt out? I wonder if they just track them anyway? The data would not work otherwise — CT (@4243_1) December 7, 2020

Frankly we’re a little surprised that you have to opt-in instead of opt-out.

I hear that you can only activate it if you're dining with 20 other people at the French Laundry. — jennifer ragde (@ragdejen) December 7, 2020

I couldn't find the "OPT IN ON RECALL NEWSOM" button. — Dr JimmyToons (@JimmySportToons) December 7, 2020

If you can't trust your tyrant governor and his cronies, who can you trust? https://t.co/kkq14Ww0gK — Mike Young (@MikeYoungEsq) December 7, 2020

Right?