Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has tweeted a photo that you just knew would cause an uproar:

A beautiful day in South Texas. pic.twitter.com/QUWV9wrp7x — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 5, 2020

For starters, Keith Olbermann and John Cleese didn’t seem to like the photo:

It’s a beautiful animal. Let’s kill it. You’re not a human being, Cruz. You’re a human-shaped pile of dung https://t.co/JdxXS5qDVP — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 5, 2020

I bet shooting that unarmed creature made you feel better about yourself, Ted At least, temporarily… https://t.co/mqI58gaSfg — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 5, 2020

And the list of those triggered goes on, and these are just some of the blue checks:

What a complete monster. I apologize if this is triggering for anyone. This seriously infuriates me. https://t.co/vGRJUWsnmG — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) December 5, 2020

You lack dignity. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 5, 2020

Each antler belongs shoved up your inhuman , sanctimonious , spineless ass . Your political policies of inhumanity and self enrichment are reflected in this shot . Big brave guy huh ? Rot . https://t.co/OFvG0b29I1 — Charlie Adler (@charlie_adler) December 5, 2020

For me, compassion and wisdom and truth are among the height of human achievements. Focusing on Alpha Maleness is off the mark. But there is something uniquely sad about the failed attempts of the beta male desperately trying and unable to be Alpha. Ted Cruz is wrong twice. https://t.co/nE4wBP05EM — Elissa (@ElissaBeth) December 5, 2020

Ted Cruz will receive his karma for the unnecessary slaughter of a beautiful animal. good luck, Ted‼️👍 https://t.co/RSg1UkuIeQ — #BlackLivesMatter ✊️ (@tommiesunshine) December 5, 2020

Look at this disgusting piece of shit https://t.co/dxMGS5Xfam — tara strong (@tarastrong) December 5, 2020

“I am Pro-life! Woman shouldn’t have a choice over their bodies, abortion is sin. All life is sacred….. one sec, I’m going to shoot this docile, domesticated deer while it eats at a grain feeder” https://t.co/zGiidFqM1d — Danny Clayton (@DannyjClayton) December 5, 2020

Nothing says "real man" like a weakling killing a defenseless animal with a gun. https://t.co/SPnymCmQgN — Fernando Espuelas (@EspuelasVox) December 5, 2020

I'm not sure which one has deader eyes. Probably the son of the Zodiac killer. https://t.co/DjLSchlXxF — Mat. Just Mat. (@Matan_gilat) December 5, 2020

You murder beautiful animals because you’re a weasel with no balls. Deplorable Ted. https://t.co/Ka6MQbP0LA — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) December 5, 2020

The reverse of this scenario is happening to your soul. https://t.co/NKIy9eBNZt — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) December 5, 2020

Your life is worth so much less than that beautiful animal that you murdered for fun — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) December 5, 2020

Love it when Canadians come south to be Texans for a while. I'll bet Ted wore him a big old cowboy hat and said "howdy partner" before posing for this picture. https://t.co/LYiC94WSj8 — Mike Collier (@CollierForTexas) December 5, 2020

You lack dignity. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 5, 2020

This is #TedCruz forever. Deer-killer. Has anyone among real folks ever tasted #venison? It's awful. So, there is no point to this kill –except, you know, #TedCruz proved he had a powerful weapon this beautiful animal could not defend against. But #NRA. Sweet. https://t.co/iyctB1XtlJ — Greg Logan (@GregLogan1) December 5, 2020

When properly processed and cooked (like any other meat), venison is delicious and nutritous. Many hunters also donate their harvest to charities to feed people, but those who think it’s better to buy their meat at the grocery store on styrofoam plates wrapped in plastic are free to keep thinking that’s more humane and responsible.

Lol at the replies. I've always found it crazy when people who eat animal products or own leather are anti-hunting. That deer lived a longer, freer, less painful life than any chicken, hog, or cow that died for your McSandwich or boots. — Joel (@Joel_inPA) December 6, 2020

It’s ironic that some of those who fancy themselves environmentalists can’t appreciate the cutting out of the middleman when it comes to food sourcing: