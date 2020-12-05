Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has tweeted a photo that you just knew would cause an uproar:

For starters, Keith Olbermann and John Cleese didn’t seem to like the photo:

And the list of those triggered goes on, and these are just some of the blue checks:

When properly processed and cooked (like any other meat), venison is delicious and nutritous. Many hunters also donate their harvest to charities to feed people, but those who think it’s better to buy their meat at the grocery store on styrofoam plates wrapped in plastic are free to keep thinking that’s more humane and responsible.

It’s ironic that some of those who fancy themselves environmentalists can’t appreciate the cutting out of the middleman when it comes to food sourcing:

