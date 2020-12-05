Yesterday we told you about a restaurant owner in California who prepared her establishment for outdoor dining using guidelines established by the government. Shortly after that, L.A. County banned outdoor dining, but the owner noticed what was still being allowed nearby:

Bar owner in Los Angeles CA is livid to see that mayor Garcetti has approved an outdoor dining area for a movie company directly across from her outdoor dining area (which was shut down) pic.twitter.com/jkUP2CWg35 — Jake Coco 💙🇺🇸🎶🐻 (@jakecoco) December 4, 2020

The Hill’s Joe Concha saw that story and added to the growing list of double-standards. This one’s in New York City:

Same thing in NYC, where studio audiences are allowed for SNL but Broadway and restaurants suffer. https://t.co/D1cl1Jbe5u — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 5, 2020

There’s a possible reason for that:

SNL is allowed a live audience because it's a Democrat super PAC. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 5, 2020

Excellent point!

They literally closed down a street to film, what I am sure of, was some thing that was aired for Thanksgiving. — Samantha Sullivan (@SamSullivan) December 5, 2020

The old double standard https://t.co/UgiXAlXakJ — Deemo (@Bruins32Scott) December 5, 2020

Freedom is now being dictated to certain people- — Bao Radcliffe (@BK_RAD) December 5, 2020

And it will continue to be that way as long as they’re allowed to do so.