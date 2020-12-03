Yesterday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, citing rising Covid-19 cases, said “it’s time to cancel everything.” With that comment came another “stay-at-home” order:

JUST IN: Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued a targeted safer at home order calling for all residents of the city to remain in their homes. However, the order comes with a number of exemptions for essential and non-essential businesses https://t.co/RFygbwIqld — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 3, 2020

People are noticing there are many, many exemptions.

LA is told stay in their homes effective immediately https://t.co/DIaKU3HuEP @MailOnline — Steven J Gross (@calistevenj) December 3, 2020

When will this ever end? Maybe when the only people left in L.A. are the homeless. — Dave Raygun (@RaygunDave) December 3, 2020

Yes, and there’s an exemption for that:

"Those experiencing homelessness are exempt from the requirement to stay in their homes." What an amazing quote. https://t.co/eCT9twhxL9 — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) December 3, 2020

That’s what it says:

Also many other exemptions remain, such as for podcasting:

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered residents to once again "remain in their homes," but with a massive number of exceptions — one of which is for "podcasts," which has now been deemed an "essential activity" 😂 https://t.co/6Rv2HtZtRa — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 3, 2020

Tag yourself in the many exemptions and exceptions of this latest Los Angeles "stay at home order." I'm…podcasts?https://t.co/VIS9eec0vg pic.twitter.com/BoooIBu8GB — Charley Feldman (@charley_feldman) December 3, 2020

Hmm…

Because of the technical impossibility doing a podcast from home, I guesshttps://t.co/6b93ZrkTfA — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 3, 2020

Right?

This is basically a joke. They have a million exceptions and no way to enforce any of it. — Rose Gold (@goldenrose_79) December 3, 2020

I’m starting a podcast called “I’m going to my local bar in LA” https://t.co/p4a72K8nJN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 3, 2020

Come back @joerogan, Mayor Garcetti has deemed your podcast an essential activity. https://t.co/i4VEAzpXkX — Sam Valley (@SamValley) December 3, 2020

Well at least now I know what to tell the cops https://t.co/r4Xv7bW9hg — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) December 3, 2020