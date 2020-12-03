If Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gets what he’s after, “cancel culture” will soon be on steroids in response to increased coronavirus cases in his city. Here’s his explanation:

For some reason we’re guessing “cancel everything” doesn’t include the mayor’s job — and more importantly, his paycheck.


Not a bad idea!

“Cancel everything” — except maybe left-leaning mass protests.

Los Angeles has had some of the most drastic shutdown measures in place for the last few months, but Garcetti seems to be saying that hasn’t worked and now the only answer is to double and triple down on more of the same.

