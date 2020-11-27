Last night the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of striking down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions on the number of people allowed inside houses of worship in areas of the state. Cuomo, however, was dismissive after the ruling:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dismissed as 'irrelevant' a Supreme Court decision blocking coronavirus restrictions imposed on religious gatherings, saying it related to specific areas that were no longer considered at high risk https://t.co/IrdGdKsuSW — Reuters (@Reuters) November 27, 2020

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York let Cuomo have it:

The Worst Governor in America calls the United States Supreme Court irrelevant. The Worst Governor in America believes he has the right to shred New Yorkers Constitutional rights. The Worst Governor in America continues to be a disgrace👇 https://t.co/nPMB5b5ghN — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 27, 2020

We’re pretty sure Janice Dean would agree.

The governors of Oregon and Washington are right behind him! — Annette Thomas (@annette_kathy) November 27, 2020

Don't hold back, Congresswoman. Tell us how you really feel. 😎 https://t.co/pZAGALQKrz — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) November 27, 2020

Is Gavin Newsom paying Cuomo to be an even bigger dick than he is?! https://t.co/ZiqyhQieJR — papahoss714 (@papahoss714) November 27, 2020

LOL! It does make you wonder if there’s a competition of some sort.

💯 and don’t forget Emmy award winning Governor — Erminio Marini (@ErminioMarini) November 27, 2020

What a joke!