As we’ve seen in the past several days, many government officials haven’t been shy in issuing warnings, lectures and threats about Thanksgiving gatherings (even though many of these same people said nothing about mass gatherings called protests over the summer).

On the other side of the coin, we have people like wounded veteran Johnny “Joey” Jones who has some choice words for those trying to control what you do on Thanksgiving:

I didn’t fight two wars and lose two legs to be told I can’t spend time with my family. As a matter of fact, I did it so YOU could choose how YOU spend your thanksgiving. Honor sacrifice and tell the commies to shove it. — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) November 25, 2020

No translation necessary for that one.

This Thanksgiving I'm thankful for our military https://t.co/MqIrCGDK2u — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 25, 2020

Ditto!

And Thank you for your service Sir! God Bless You and your family. https://t.co/B6AybTUoAi — Maureen Balego (@slimgram) November 25, 2020