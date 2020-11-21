Michigan Republican legislators met with President Trump at the White House yesterday. Republican Senate Leader Mike Shirkey tweeted about the meeting yesterday:

My statement on our meeting with the President today: pic.twitter.com/npKXVFI60x — Sen. Mike Shirkey (@SenMikeShirkey) November 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and others have issued threats against those who oppose vote certification, and it caught the attention of George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley:

Michigan AG Nessel and others are suggesting that Republicans who oppose certification or even meet with President Trump on the issue could be criminally investigated or charged. Once again, the media is silent on this abusive use of the criminal code. https://t.co/IlEQ3roKsE — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 21, 2020

…Imagine if this was AG Barr threatening Democratic legislators with criminal investigation for challenging Trump votes. The media would be apoplectic. Yet, when used against Republicans, there is a celebration for the use of the criminal code for politically motivated threats. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 21, 2020

A role reversal is definitely the only way this would be a big story in the media.

As with the attacks on Republican lawyers, the threats against Republican legislators has been met with utter silence in the media. Just the familiar sound of crickets. https://t.co/IlEQ3roKsE — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 21, 2020

Ah yes, we’re very familiar with that sound.

This is an insane, dangerous, authoritarian step by the Michigan AG. https://t.co/YHlTV7VrbV — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 21, 2020

Two great posts here by one of America's last honest liberals 👇👇👇 https://t.co/3KEuvle9Ci — Richard Viguerie (@RichardViguerie) November 21, 2020

Jonathan….it's apparent today that laws are for SOME people, not all people. Even still, some wannabe-dictators like Newsom and Cuomo are making their OWN laws without the legislature, expecting the "little people" to follow them, while THEY refuse to follow them! — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) November 21, 2020

And it’s maddening.