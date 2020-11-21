Michigan Republican legislators met with President Trump at the White House yesterday. Republican Senate Leader Mike Shirkey tweeted about the meeting yesterday:

Meanwhile, the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and others have issued threats against those who oppose vote certification, and it caught the attention of George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley:

Trending

A role reversal is definitely the only way this would be a big story in the media.

Ah yes, we’re very familiar with that sound.

And it’s maddening.

Tags: 2020 electionDana NesselGretchen WhitmerJonathan TurleyMichigan