Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is in one of two crucial Senate race runoffs in that state, and today she tweeted the following:

I’ve lived the American dream. I went from the farm to the Fortune 500. I want Georgians to have the same freedom & opportunities I had. And it won’t be possible if we go down the road to socialism. We must hold the line and protect the American Dream. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/CKwDOmuwN8 — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 18, 2020

CNN’s climate correspondent Bill Weir took a short break from the global warming alarmism in order to provide this commentary about Loeffler’s background:

Good news, Georgia!

If you live on a farm, you now qualify to marry the Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange! https://t.co/dLXFantplB — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) November 18, 2020

Yeesh! Imagine the journo meltdown if a conservative commentator/journalist said something similar about a liberal female politician.

You should delete this and apologize. Rather gross. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 18, 2020

CNN and TikTok users seem hellbent on handing the Senate over to the GOP, which is odd to me as they don't seem to be political allies. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 18, 2020

I think I speak on behalf of rural conservatives everywhere when I literally beg of you to maintain this line of reasoning in the Georgia senate races. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) November 18, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.

Trying to imagine the pile on if a conservative commentator was this flippant about the (far less flattering) romantic escapades behind Kamala Harris' political ascent. https://t.co/Aeay2o08l7 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 18, 2020

If you are going to dump on Loeffler (who was already a successful professional when she got married) for benefiting from her husband's career, you may want to look at Kamala Harris' relationship with Willie Brown. Or are only Republican women fair game? https://t.co/eUEGWPVfeE — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 18, 2020

The latter. Definitely the latter.

Uhoh, Bill needs to read his own website https://t.co/B4oGfgc0ZO pic.twitter.com/OKbP9xZBpg — Olivia PC (@olivia_pc) November 18, 2020

Here for the ratio https://t.co/O72N4vLWLC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 18, 2020

Good news, sexists! You now qualify to work at @CNN! https://t.co/fGgvUog6YZ — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) November 18, 2020

Sorry, Bill. Shoveling manure for CNN doesn't qualify you as living on a farm. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 18, 2020

Bill, come on man. This is a really gross statement. — Benji Backer (@BenjiBacker) November 18, 2020

Are you serious with this take? Are you actually suggesting that her success just came from marriage? Because it sounds like you should read a bit more. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 18, 2020

Good news, Bill! You work for a network that entertained a Malaysian airliner being sucked into a black hole. — #Nats Fan Carla ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) November 18, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.